Blue Bloods season 12: Can we hope for more two-part stories?







Blue Bloods season 12 will be coming to CBS in October — not only that, but production is already underway! We know that the cast and crew are keeping a number of things tight-lipped insofar as individual stories go, and there’s a reasonably good chance that it will stay that way for a good while.

Yet, while we wait for more details, we can’t help but wonder what the interest would be on the part of the network when it comes to two-part episodes.

If you think back to the end of season 11, it feels fair to say that the feedback to the two-hour finale was overwhelmingly positive. Not only was the return of Joe Hill extremely well-received, but it also felt like a number of people enjoyed the opportunity to see the Reagans all working together. Almost every part of the story was linked in some shape or form and that was a much-appreciated rarity with this show — it’s something we should see more of, no?

We’re sure that the writers have taken note of the audience reaction to the finale and if they get a chance to do another two-parter, they will. Yet, it’s not entirely up to them. Because Blue Bloods is a show that plays so well in syndication, there is likely a format that some higher-ups want the series to maintain. That means giving us more standalone episodes with the same look and feel that we’ve come to expect over the years.

Also, we think that if Blue Bloods were to do another two-parter, they would probably prefer to have it air over the course of one night. With that, the next one we could imagine getting is the season 12 finale — we don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon. Instead of a formal two-parter, we could imagine a couple new characters showing up who appear a few times throughout the season — that’s more of what these producers tend to do.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What sort of additional stories do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12?

Hoping for more two-parters? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







