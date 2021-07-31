Animal Kingdom season 5 video: Shawn Hatosy, cast on Pope’s status







We’re preparing for the latest Animal Kingdom season 5 episode to air tomorrow night on TNT and as you would expect, there’s a lot to anticipate. Are we set up for some chaotic episodes coming up? It definitely feels that way.

There are a couple of arcs that we’re more invested in than any other, but for the sake of this article, let’s focus on Pope. Shawn Hatosy has been fantastic at every turn this season, and we’ve gotten one reminder after another that his character is a broken man.

In the video below, Hatosy and the other actors talk about Pope’s journey and how a lot of season 5 is for him a search to uncover his identity. Despite everything that he has done over the years, he is still working to figure out who he is. A good bit of his personality and purpose was derived from Smurf — that’s certainly not a great thing, but there’s no denying that it is what it is.

Through some of these upcoming episodes we’ll see if there is a way for him to break through from this and find his way home again — though we tend to think that this is not going to be an altogether easy thing for him to do.

As for some of the other Cody Boys, the arc we’re the most interested in seeing is J’s. After all, he is trying to balance his operations without letting the rest of his family in on some of his plans. That’s not easy, and the more the trust breaks, the more problems he will have long-term.

