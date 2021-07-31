Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 31, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you’re wondering that question as the month of July winds down, we’re here to help!

We won’t beat around the bush here, so let’s just get the bad news out of the way now: There is no ne episode airing tonight. What’s the reasoning? It’s the same as it’s been over the past several weeks — we’re still in the midst of the lengthy summer hiatus. While we could have more news on the returning cast any week now, we’re still a good ways out from any new cast members — or, potentially, learning who the host of the premiere is going to be.

Ultimately, most of the headlines related to the show over the past few days have not been of the extremely positive variety — instead, they revolve around some controversial comments from cast member / Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che about the Olympics and Simone Biles. It’s not the first time that Che has come under fire for jokes — or, in this case, sharing and/or grading jokes made by other people. It may not be the last. This may have zero bearing on his future on the show at all, but it’s something that is currently fluttering around out there in the press. (Che currently only has one post on his Instagram, advertising a standup show tonight.)

By the time SNL comes back, the Olympics are likely going to be a distant memory. We think for the show moving forward, the #1 thing that it needs to do is find more established characters and embrace them. That’s something that they have struggled to do for a good while, in part because they have leaned so heavily into politics. That’s understandable, but it does at times limit what some of the long-term cast members can do with material.

