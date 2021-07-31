Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 4 Veto players







Later today in the Big Brother 23 house, you better prepare to see a pretty eventful Power of Veto Competition! So who is taking part?

Before we dive too much further here, let’s kick things off with a reset-of-sorts on the week. Christian is Head of Household, and yesterday he chose to nominate Whitney and Hannah for eviction. He’s chosen already to flip-flop on what he wants a number of times, but in the end it may not matter. Hannah will most likely stay if she’s on the block against her, but the big challenge is the Cookout potentially getting exposed. Or, Whitney winning the Veto and Azah potentially going up in her place. (It could be her or Britini, most likely.)

So what can we tell you about the Veto players today? Well, joining Christian, Whitney, and Hannah will be Azah, Claire, and Derek X — basically, a terrible draw for Whitney. Derek X. would almost certainly use the Veto on Hannah if he wins, whereas Azah and Claire will more than likely keep things the same. We’re not sure that Claire should even try, given that she just won the wild-card competition and with that, earned herself a couple of weeks of safety. That’s a big thing for her to have, but she shouldn’t run the risk of having even more of a target put on her.

More than likely the Veto Competition will take place this afternoon/evening — Christian’s gotta be the early favorite to win just because he’s so dominant physically.

