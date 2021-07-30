Doctor Who season 14: When could the new Doctor make their debut?







We know at this point that Jodie Whittaker is going to remain the star of Doctor Who through most of 2021 and 2022. She’s committed to all of season 13; not only that, but it was announced yesterday that she’ll conclude her run with a series of specials airing next year.

So when will we see the new Doctor turn up? You’re going to need patience; after all, we’d be shocked to meet the new star of the show at any point over the next year.

Over the next six months, we’re sure that there will be rumors aplenty about who the next star of the show will be. This is the third regeneration we’ve covered, so we’re pretty accustomed to the press running amok with casting stories at this point. Yet, we don’t think we will seriously hear about the new star of Doctor Who until 2022, at the earliest. The producers and the BBC will want the focus to remain primarily on the current season and the end of Jodie’s run.

When will that shift? At some point in 2022, a new showrunner will most likely be named. We imagine we’ll learn about Chris Chibnall’s replacement first, mostly because they will be choosing the new Doctor (or at the very least, playing a huge role in it). At that point, the search for Fourteenth Doctor can begin in earnest. Our expectation is that the series will do what they often do: Introduce the new lead at the end of the regeneration, which will take place next year. Their first scene will likely last only a minute or two, unless the series wants to shake up the tradition.

Odds are, you’ll be waiting until Doctor Who season 14 to see a great deal of the new series star, and we may not end up seeing that until 2023, at the earliest. Hence, why we noted patience as being so important here!

