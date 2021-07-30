Bachelor in Paradise season 7 promo all about the bromance







Sure, we all hope that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 brings us a few new love stories — but why can’t we have a bromance at the same time?

The promo below gives you a pretty good sense of what’s coming for the upcoming season, which is heading your way on August 16 — at least in terms of a couple of guys. There’s something so pure and also ridiculous about seeing bros do their bro thing set to the music of Rick Astley’s classic “Never Gonna Give You Up.” (Was this whole promo a secret celebration of the song getting to a billion views on YouTube?)

So are we going to see a lot of bromance moments throughout this season? That feels almost like a guarantee! It also makes a lot of sense when you think about the show overall. The majority of the people who are coming into Paradise are doing so after spending a ton of time with fellow men or women from their original season. For instance, all of Katie Thurston’s guys probably spent more time with each other than they did with her, so they all grew pretty close — and unless they got the final rose, they’re probably not spending that much time holding a metaphorical candle for her. Being in Paradise is a chance for these dudes to hug it out, have a good time, and maybe find love along the way.

Do we expect other connections to form? Sure, but those aren’t going to be things that are there right away. Some of that takes a good bit of time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise season 7?

omg don't turn up the audio whatever you do pic.twitter.com/1tF1doezTw — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 30, 2021

