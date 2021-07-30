Burden of Truth season 4 episode 2 spoilers: The path after premiere







Following the big premiere tonight on The CW, do you want to see what’s next on Burden of Truth season 4 episode 2? Let’s start with this: More surprises. Joanna is going to find herself reeling on multiple occasions, Billy is going to be looking for him, and in general the series is going to hit the ground running.

In the event that you did not know, Burden of Truth season 4 is the final one on The CW and CBC. Because of this, you have all sorts of additional pressure to ensure that loose ends are tied up the right way. We’re hoping that we get to see things built towards an interesting resolution, though it is far too early to know right now what said resolution is going to be.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Burden of Truth season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

JOANNA IS SHOCKED BY A RECENT TURN OF EVENTS – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) searches for her client’s long-lost daughter to protect her client’s legal interests and keep the case alive. Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) calls on an unexpected expert to help him examine the accident scene. Police Chief Owen Beckbie (Meegwun Fairbrother) follows up on the shocking arrests while Luna Spence (Star Slade) tries to make a decision about her future. Doug Mitchell directed the episode written by Madison Thomas (#402). Original airdate 8/6/2021.

It shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise that much of episode 2’s story is, at least for now, geared around the case. We are curious to learn more about the endgame for these characters, but the story right now is a marathon rather than a sprint. Why force things forward at a speed that’s unnatural compared to the rest of the series?

