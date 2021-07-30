Central Park season 2 episode 9 return date hopes on Apple TV+







Following today’s midseason finale, do you want to know about a potential Central Park season 2 episode 9 return date? Wonder no more, as we’ve got news on that within this piece!

The first thing that we should do here, though, is get the bad news out of the way: You are going to be waiting a good while for it. Because this is a midseason finale, it’s a pretty clear indicator that the streaming service is in no rush to put more episodes out there … and nor should they be. Why rush something like this along when there’s no real reason to do so? You can give viewers now a chance to catch up on where things are now, and that could be all the more important thanks to a potential Apple TV+ subscriber surge.

Think about it this way: There are probably a lot of people who recently picked up the service in order to watch Ted Lasso. These episodes are all sitting there so if people are wanting to make the most of their subscription, why not take a look at this, as well? It’s an incredibly fun show with a lot of fantastic voice talent behind the scenes.

As for when Central Park could theoretically return to the air, we’re circling the end of the year. That would give Apple another big-ticket offering before 2021 wraps up, and hopefully help set the stage for more good stuff moving into 2022. This is also the ideal for what a lot of streaming services out there like to do with their shows — plus, Central Park shouldn’t have been impacted too much by the global health crisis. Like a lot of animated shows, it’s been full-steam-ahead on producing new stories for quite some time now.

What do you want to see on Central Park season 2 episode 9?

Beyond just that, when do you want the show back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

