Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? A look towards season 4 future







Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Within this piece, we’ll offer up an answer to that question — beyond just that, though, we have more to discuss when it comes to the show’s season 4 future.

The first thing to mention here is simply the following: Unfortunately, there is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but you won’t be seeing another one for a good while still. Last week served as the season 3 finale, and a pretty notable one given that original cast member Madeleine Mantock formally exited the show. The show will go on, but there’s going to be a new character introduced to aid with that. After all, there can’t only be two Charmed Ones, right?

As for when a potential Charmed season 4 is going to premiere, you will be waiting a good while to see it. The show is not currently on the fall schedule for the aforementioned network, and earliest we’d expect it is January or February of 2022. Even still, there’s no guarantee that it will launch at that point, either. We’re hoping for some premiere-date information a little bit later in the year, of course to go along with whatever castings are ultimately announced.

We do think that much of the early going of season 4 has to revolve around the death of Mantock’s Macy, largely because this is the sort of thing that greatly impacted everyone else on the show. There was obviously a close personal bond here, but also a spiritual one in a way. How many other people in this world have access to this brand of magic? It’s a reminder of the dangers this world present, but we don’t exactly think that the Charmed Ones are going to be getting away from it in the long-term, either.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Charmed

What do you want to see on Charmed season 4 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







