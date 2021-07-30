Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won Wildcard Competition, week 4?







Are you interested in knowing who won the Wildcard Competition in the Big Brother 23 house today? This one is important for a LOT of reasons.

Let’s start things off with this: We knew going into the competition that the house target was going to be playing. People want Whitney out of the game — Hannah and to a certain extent Britini are also in danger, but Whitney has the most eyeballs on her. Because everyone else in the Aces has competed, she is taking part today by default. The same goes for Claire on the Queens. The two were joined by Azah, who Derek F. wanted to see represent the Jokers.

Ultimately, the winner of the competition was Claire! It sounds as though she may have safety for at least two weeks, and that’s a great accomplishment for her. However, it’s the sort of thing that could easily put a big target on her back. You never want to look safety in the mouth in this game, but you have to be careful. (We’re still waiting on a potential punishment, since theoretically there will be one.)

As for the nominations, we’ll wait and see what happens later but the most likely scenario right now is that Hannah and Whitney are nominated — Whitney’s the primary target, but we don’t think it’s a slam dunk at the moment. Britini is a possible replacement depending on what happens. We’re already seeing a number of scenarios being thrown out there, so things could change a lot between where we are right now and a little bit later today when the nomination ceremony happens.

