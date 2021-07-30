Criminal Minds season 16 revival: Is it not happening at Paramount+?







Earlier this year, plans for a Criminal Minds season 16 revival emerged out of nowhere at the Paramount+ streaming service. It was an exciting idea, but also one that came completely out of nowhere. Nonetheless, it made sense — this was a hugely-successful property once upon a time at CBS, and it could get some people subscribing to the service.

In the end, though, it looks as though the idea could be dead before it ever completely got off the ground.

If you haven’t seen our review of the Criminal Minds series finale, why not take a look at that below? After you check it out, we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other great TV discussions and debates.

In a recent post on Twitter, Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) suggested that the revival may very well be “dead.” She did say she’d let everyone know if things change, but it seems “unlikely” for the time being.

Why did news of a revival come out, only for it to not materialize? There’s never an easy answer to this sort of thing, only because the TV business itself is complicated. You have to consider everything from studio rights to budgets to producers to performers, and sometimes the best-laid plans fall apart. Sometimes, networks and streaming services simply change their minds.

Last we heard, the idea for the revival was to feature some of the original series’ stars while also mixing in some new characters — think of it as an evolution of the BAU. We’re still in the camp that we’d love to see it happen someday, largely because Criminal Minds is timeless and there’s something a lot of fans find cathartic about the show, even if it was at times violent and featured disturbing criminals. It meant a lot to people to know that these fictional people were out there saving lives. On Paramount+ the world could’ve been even darker, and there would have been opportunities for more serialized stories.

Just like Paget suggested, we’ll let you know if anything changes.

Do you still want to see a Criminal Minds season 16 revival happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

No, and sadly, we think it's dead.I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 30, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







