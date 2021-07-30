Lucifer season 6 spoilers: Even more new photos of Tom Ellis, cast







There is so much to look forward to when it comes to Lucifer season 6 — and of course, we’re psyched from the jump the show is coming on so soon! We never imagined that the final season would arrive in September and yet, here we are.

To better set the stage for what’s coming, why not take a peek at some new photos, courtesy of the folks from Netflix? They’re feeling rather generous when it comes to dishing out content these days…

When you take a look at the collage photos at the bottom of this article, it’s hard to imagine that they are all from the same batch of ten episodes! There are so many different things going on here. At one point, you see Lucifer clearly concerned about something with Chloe at his side. Then, you also see some returning favorites, Lucifer drawing a stick figure, and then also Scott Porter. The former Friday Night Lights actor was a part of the show at the end of season 5 and clearly, he’ll be around for some time still coming up.

We know that these final episodes are being used in order to pay tribute to all of the fans out there — it’s certainly a season that we never expected at one point! We don’t even have any individual expectation with that in mind. We just want these episodes to be fun and give us some memorable moments with all of the characters we’ve come to love so much.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 6?

MY SOUL IS READY FOR S6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m5H1UlboNx — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) July 27, 2021

feels so good to be so bad. 😈 enjoy these devilishly handsome photos from the final season of Lucifer, coming to Netflix September 10th pic.twitter.com/yyxlvQKSnm — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 27, 2021

