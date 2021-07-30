Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Tension between Pope, J?







As you prepare to check out Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 4 on TNT this weekend, there are a lot of things you can expect. Pope could still be on the brink of unraveling, for example, and there is still a chance that he could take other people down with him.

Let’s take, for example, J — the two have had a decent relationship so far this season, at least to the extent where Pope actually felt like he could rely on him for consolation. (About 99% of the time, J’s not the guy you should go to as the shoulder to cry on … but that happened here anyway.) The issue here is that if Pope turns on J, who else does J really have on his side?

Is Pope even an asset at this point, though? We’re sure that this is something that is on J’s mind — he’s struggling mightily with the death of Smurf and not having anyone to help him through it. No one knows where his mind is at any given moment.

For J during this weekend’s episode, we feel like he’s probably got one thing on his mind more than anything else: Damage control. He needs to figure out how to convince the rest of his family that he’s doing things in their best interest, even if he’s been keeping a lot of secrets from them along the way. He’s a lone wolf if there ever was one, and that can be a bad thing when you are in the midst of a family full of alphas.

What do you want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 4?

