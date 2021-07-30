Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who won Head of Household (HoH), week 4?







Who won the Head of Household Competition in the Big Brother 23 house tonight? The answer came at the end of the episode.

Going into the hour, it did feel like there were a lot of people super-invested in trying to seize power. The Kings should be worried since they are the only four-person team left in the game. The three eligible to play tonight will more than likely try; meanwhile, we think that the Aces are somewhat incentivized. Hannah in particular has seen her name bandied about, and we think that the Jokers want to find themselves in a better spot in the house. This is really the first week in a while where there is some sort of relative ambiguity, and there is a little excitement with that.

The moment that this competition kicked off, we could see it in Christian’s eyes that he was going to win this — and yea, that is exactly what happened. The entire Kings team is now safe, which means that someone from the other three teams will be gone — and down to two people. Luckily, the team twist is over after week 4 … but Christian just put an even bigger target on himself now. We do wonder if people are going to regret not getting rid of Alyssa when they had the chance to do so — we’re looking probably at Whitney and Hannah being the nominees for the next eviction.

We will say this for Christian — it’s great he won this HoH since he and Alyssa clearly needed to be safe at the moment. However, they’re going to be huge targets sooner rather than later.

