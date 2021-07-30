Big Brother 23: Where is Brent Champagne, Julie Chen interview?







Following tonight’s Big Brother 23 eviction, are you looking for the new interview between Brent Champagne and Julie Chen Moonves? Well, we can offer up a little bit more information on that subject within!

Let’s kick things off here with a reminder that these Julie interviews aren’t released immediately after the episodes air — they come out the next day more often than not. You get a little bit more insight from the evicted player, but we’re not sure if humility is going to be on the menu with this guy. By far, he’s one of the most arrogant and out-of-touch people we’ve seen in the game; we’d feel bad for him if he didn’t put himself in this position with some of his behavior.

You should be able to watch the extended interview either on the show’s website or some of their social channels — not that we think there’s all that much game-wise that Brent can say that would surprise us. He’s been so out-of-touch with the game all week that he actually doesn’t have any idea of what is going on. He just thought he was set up because of an alliance, even if that alliance barely talks. We just hope that he takes something away from how others perceived him this season — remember, Whitney tried to give him a little bit of advice on that!

Brent’s eviction should set the stage for a more unpredictable game; it’s been clear for a little while now, after all, that he was going to be sent out of the house; there’s been a little more mystery in what’s going on around him.

