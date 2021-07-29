Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 24 spoilers: JWoww’s birthday







Are you ready to dive into more of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4? Next week brings us episode 24, one that promises more of “The Investigation” plus also a birthday celebration for JWoww that comes out of nowhere. Not only that, but it features a surprise guest: Snooki! How many times is she going to surprise people this season? It takes us back to the midseason premiere, where we saw her return to the show in support of Mike.

It feels already like there are going to be happy moments aplenty within this episode, but also a certain amount of drama. This is, after all, what happens when you let Mike take his persona to higher levels than ever before. It may be 100% fun and innocent to him, but we’re not sure everyone else in his orbit is going to feel the same way.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, remember to check out the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 24 synopsis below:

Mike takes The Investigation to the next level when he goes “full disclosures,” a spirited debate occurs on the toilet, And Snooki arrives in the Poconos to surprise JWOWW on her birthday.

There’s no denying at this point that we are closing in on the end of this season and because of that, you have to anticipate some big drama happening. We’re not sure that there’s anything on the level of Angelina’s wedding ahead, but this show does have a tendency to use the end of one season to catapult into the next one — and we have no real sense that Jersey Shore Family Vacation is going to be ending anytime soon.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 24?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and you don’t want to miss any of them. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







