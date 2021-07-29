Bachelor in Paradise 2021 photo: First look at David Spade, guest hosts







There’s a chance that you’ve heard the news already: Bachelor in Paradise is changing things up in the hosting department for season 7. While Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams is serving of the master of ceremonies in the evenings, a number of celebrities are going to stop by in the daytime to lend a helping hand — think David Spade, Lance Bass (the actual one, not the catfish from The Circle), Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess.

Below, you can see first-look photos of all four of them during production, and all four of them seem to be enjoying themselves. (How can they not be given that Paradise is in the title of the show?)

For some more video coverage on The Bachelorette right now, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

Out of everyone who is appearing in Paradise, we’ll already come out and say that Spade is the person we’re the most excited about. After all, we know that he’s a big fan of the franchise! Also, his snarky humor feels like it’d be a great fix for the show and some of the people down in Mexico — there’s a chance for him to riff about some of the dates, and also share a little bit of knowledge about the show itself.

While we of course wonder if rotating celebrity hosts are going to be a part of Paradise moving forward, we doubt that ABC goes in this direction. By this time next year, we feel like they’ll have settled on something a little bit more permanent. They just aren’t wanting to rush some sort of decision on this subject in the wake of Chris Harrison’s departure.

Related – Have you watched one of our latest promos for the series yet?

Which one of these guest hosts are you the most excited to see on Bachelor in Paradise?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back around for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







