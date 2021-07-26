Bachelor in Paradise season 7 trailer: Abigail’s joy, Victoria drama, & more







Next month on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise season 7 is going to be here — and yes, it’s going to be as dramatic as you remember.

How crazy are we talking? There will be tears, heartbreak, joy, and at some point Connor B. awkwardly singing a version of the show’s theme song. The new trailer below serves as your first look at some of the cast members down in Mexico, preparing themselves for the whirlwind. Abigail from Matt James’ season looks to be ready to meet some of the guys; meanwhile, “Queen” Victoria seems mostly down for some new shenanigans.

The synopsis below does its job at spelling out the season to come, even if it doesn’t cram in a lot of new information:

Nearly two years since the last tropical romance, 19 sexy singles join the cast for the highly anticipated return of “Bachelor in Paradise,” with fan favorites and standout sweethearts from past seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” With the beach officially open, it’s time for a new group of former bachelors and bachelorettes to take another shot at love while living together in a romantic resort in Mexico. “Bachelor in Paradise” returns for its seventh season, MONDAY, AUG. 16 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

There are a couple of things to know about this season going in. For starters, there will be no Chris Harrison — he’s done with the franchise altogether. Instead, show alum Wells Adams will handle the Rose Ceremonies while there will be a rotating panel of guest hosts throughout. Meanwhile, there are arrivals throughout the season, much like we’ve seen in the past. Just because your favorite contestant isn’t there on night one doesn’t mean that they have zero role to play in the season as a whole.

Are you ready for another season of Bachelor in Paradise to premiere?

This wait has been a BEACH 🏖 #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/mQt9hQkkYp — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 26, 2021

