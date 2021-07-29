Is Making It new tonight on NBC? Season 3 episode 6 details







Is Making It new tonight on NBC? If you come into this article wanting to know that very thing, we’re here to help!

Unfortunately, we don’t have any good news to pass on for the time being. After all, there is no new episode on the air tonight due to the Olympics. The crafting competition show is preempted both this week and next, meaning that you’re stuck waiting until you get around to Thursday, August 12 to get a better sense of what lies ahead.

So while you do wait, we can at least offer up the full season 3 episode 6 synopsis to tease what is next:

08/12/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Nick and Amy clean out their tiny house, the Makers get to turn some of those trashy items into unique treasures for the Faster Craft. In the Master Craft, the Makers give new life to an old family heirloom when they upcycle it into something for their home. TV-PG

The whole “turning trash into treasure” challenge has been around in various ways over the course of the past several decades, and there always is something fun about it. So much stuff gets thrown out for no apparent reason in this country and often, there could be a much better purpose for it. It’s mostly just about figuring out what that purpose is and applying it. This episode could reverberate some of those themes, while at the same time also giving us a better sense of the makers’ personalities in the Master Craft — though of course this should be fairly evident at this point.

No matter who wins this season, the real truth of Making It is that it’s about the journey. This is never an altogether dramatic competition show; instead, it’s fun and supportive. You want to see all of the contestants do as well as they possibly can!

What do you want to see when it comes to Making It season 3 episode 6?

Are you bummed to be waiting a while in order to see it?

