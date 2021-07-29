Why Women Kill season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?







Following today’s big finale on Paramount+, can you expect a Why Women Kill season 3 renewal? Is that something to cross your fingers on? Within this article, we’ll do our part at least to answer this particular question.

For the time being, though, let’s kick things off with this: There is no official news on a renewal as of yet. This show is an anthology in nature, so there is probably no pressure on the streaming service’s part to announce something right away. If there is another season, it will likely feature a new cast and could even be in a totally different time period! It really just comes down to what the producers want to do and the show’s overall performance. That is something that is hard to figure out, given that Paramount+ does not have a tendency to release any of its numbers publicly.

Bringing the show back for another season starts off, of course, with finding the right story. Beyond just that, though, there are a few other things that need to see on the series coming up — think in terms of more great cast members. This is one of the things that the show did a great job at through its first two seasons — finding people who already have sizable audiences from some of the other work that they’ve done. This brings immediate attention to the property, and may also convince a number of other viewers to watch and enjoy it even after all episodes are available.

Our hope is that we’ll at least have more news on a season 3 at some point a little later in the year — though like we said, there’s no real hurry when it comes to an announcement here. At least Paramount+ is starting to get enough other programming that they can handle this show not streaming for at least a little while.

