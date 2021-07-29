Billions season 5 episode 8 trailer: War resumes with Mike Prince







In early September Billions season 5 episode 8 is going to premiere, and rest assured the Showtime drama is wasting no time throwing you back into the fire. More than a year has passed since the series was last on the air, but the writers are going to do their part to hit the ground running here.

For some more evidence of that, why not take a look at the trailer below? In this, you can get a great sense of what lies ahead in terms of the impending, perhaps never-ending war between Mike Prince and Bobby Axelrod. Meanwhile, Chuck Rhoades is looking for his own place to strike, while Taylor and Wendy continue to see if they can navigate what has been a rather tenuous partnership so far. Just as you would expect, there are a lot of different variables at play within the second half of the season, and we more than expect a few betrayals and surprises. It also wouldn’t shock us if Prince ended up being around until at least season 6.

Of course, we do always wonder whether or not Billions can sustain itself given that a good 90% of the series revolves around watching Chuck and Axe metaphorically duke it out. Yet, somehow the writers always find a way. This show is biting, smart, and in a lot of ways, captures a ton that other series like Succession have utilized in their own right.

Be prepared for the return of Billions on Sunday, September 5 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern — or maybe even earlier, if you have the app. You’ll have a nice run of episodes here and after the fact, Showtime will shift over to one of their other huge hits in Dexter.

