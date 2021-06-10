Billions season 5 episode 8 return date (finally!) revealed at Showtime







We’ve been waiting forever to learn the Billions season 5 episode 8 return date at Showtime — after all, it’s been almost a year since episode 7 first came on the air! Like so many other series, production was halted due to the global health crisis, and the writers have the extreme challenge here of picking up where they left off. That’s without even mentioning how they’ll remind viewers of the first seven episodes.

Today, we do come bearing good news. The premium-cable network has confirmed that on Sunday, September 5 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, the first of the five remaining episodes will air. If you want to get a sense of what’s coming, check out the logline below (via Deadline):

In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn. Jeanane Garafolo will guest star as Winslow, the hip owner of a legal cannabis corp.

For those who are unaware, Billions has already been renewed for a season 6! With that, you at least don’t have to worry about the long-term future while you’re waiting for these episodes. We know it took production a long time to get back to work, but safety always needs to matter most. Plus, this is a show that requires a ton of cast members to be in a single space — Wall Street is that sort of high-octane, competitive world where people like to trade barbs at every possible opportunity.

