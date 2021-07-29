Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 trailer: Prepare for ‘One Last Ride’







As we prepare for the launch of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 next month, rest assured the show’s going out with some great stuff. There will be laughter, there will be surprisingly serious moments, and we’re also going to see the Nine-Nine be infected with a lot of Hitchcocks and Scullys from other parts of the department.

Basically, the show that you’ve loved for so many years is coming back for a worthy send-off.

The trailer below is your highlight reel for the end of the road, one that does feature Jake and Charles wondering about their future while also resetting where a lot of characters are at this point in their lives. Jake and Amy, for example, are now parents, and they probably need to get on the same schedule when it comes to who is looking after baby Mac.

We know that this final season is going to be funny, but also continue to expect Brooklyn Nine-Nine to be timely, as well. We more than expect that the show is going to address a lot of real-world headlines over their final episodes, something that they have done from the very beginning. Because Dan Goor and the writers have also had a lot of time to prepare for the series finale, we’re also expecting that there will be a suitable ending.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has had an incredible, crazy ride on television — there was that period of time after Fox canceled it where it wasn’t quite clear it would find another home. We almost wish that it’d been on NBC from the start, but it’s had an incredible run for almost a decade now and it’s a thrill to see it going out with one final batch of stories. Let’s just hope that it lives up to the hype.

