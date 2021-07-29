Match Game season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?







Following tonight’s season 5 finale, is there a chance at a Match Game season 6 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? As you would expect, we have a few different things to talk through here!

Let’s start things off, though, with the following: Nothing has been altogether confirmed with the future of Match Game yet. Is there a chance for more new episodes? Absolutely, but it’s hard to imagine ABC rushing the decision. After all, they hardly rushed airing the entirety of season 5! This current season actually premiered in the summer of 2020 and the network has aired episodes sporadically ever since. They were never in that much of a hurry to throw these episodes on the air, even though a number of them were actually shot prior to the onset of the global health crisis.

It’s easy to look at these uneven airings and say that the network doesn’t care about the show — we wouldn’t even fight that argument all that much. Nonetheless, the ratings aren’t down all that much from season 4 and with vaccines more widely available, it feels feasible that this show could go into production again. Also, game shows are routinely cost-effective as compared to scripted dramas and comedies; there’s a reason why ABC banks so hard on them in the summer months! There are audiences who will continuously watch them together as a way to get a distraction from the real world.

So even though a show like Match Game may fail to generate a lot of headlines in 2021, that doesn’t matter. So long as it produces a profit and there’s a feasible way to make more, that’s all the network will consider. Odds are, we’re going to hear something more on the future of this show over the next several months — if it does return, we’d expect it at some point in 2022.

