Ted Lasso season 2 episode 2 video: Biscuits don’t work on everyone







Ted Lasso season 2 episode 2 airs on Apple TV+ this Friday, and we’ve finally found someone immune to his charms! (Trust us, we’re as surprised as anyone is with this news.)

In the sneak peek below from TV Guide, we get the latest spotlight on Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, the therapist brought in by Richmond to make sure that Dani could get back to his old self. At the end of the episode she started helping everyone else on the team and now, she’s staying put — at least for now.

As anyone who watched the first season knows, Ted’s homemade biscuits are his way to break the ice — he did it with Rebecca, and he’s going to try and do it here with Sharon. What’s the twist? In this case, it doesn’t seem as though said biscuits are working. Sharon, apparently, doesn’t ingest sugar — and nor can she be bribed. If Ted wants to win her over, he’s going to find another way.

So what is his issue with her in the first place? Does he even have one? That’s going to be an interesting thing to study throughout the season as we’ve never quite had someone challenge him like this before. She’s actually helping the team be better, but we wonder if it’s getting to him to not have that understanding or control of what’s going on. Ted’s affable and he wants the best for his players, but he also likes being in the loop. Maybe there is some scar tissue buried far underneath that good-guy sheen after what Rebecca did to him for the majority of the first season.

No matter what lies ahead on episode 2, we can go ahead and assume it’s going to be great. All things in the Ted Lasso world are.

What do you want to see on Ted Lasso season 2 episode 2?

