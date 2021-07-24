Ted Lasso season 2 episode 2 air date: Jamie and the Love Island spoof…







As we prepare ourselves for Ted Lasso season 2 episode 2 arriving on Apple TV+ this coming Friday, why not wonder about Jamie Tartt?

One of the great things about this show is its constant ability to circumvent expectations. Take, for example, how we never expected Richmond to be booted out of the Premier League during season 1, or how we never pictured that a big part of the season 2 premiere would be about Rojas accidentally killing the team’s live animal mascot. These things happened, and now, we’re in a super-bizarre/funny position where Jamie is on the show’s version of Love Island.

The last we saw the star footballer, he was getting screamed at by his abusive father for making the extra pass as a part of Man City. So what led to him being on a cheesy, dating-based reality show? Ego may be a big part of it, given that we know that Jamie loves to be the star. Yet, there could be something more here — if you are a rising star in the way that Jamie was, wouldn’t you want to continue to focus on your craft?

However Jamie landed on the show, it did seem to be somewhat of a surprise to Roy that he was a part of it. Consider his expression at the end of the premiere!

As for what else could be coming in episode 2, we envision that a big chunk of this season will revolve around Richmond trying to get himself back to where it once was. That means breaking the endless cycle of ties and Ted trying to prove himself as a worthy manager. Sure, he may have zero soccer/football (whatever you’d like to call it) credentials, but he has charisma and is capable of inspirational speeches aplenty.

Remember, Ted Lasso season 2 episode 2 will arrive overnight on Friday. Prepare yourself accordingly to laugh and/or be surprising moved.

