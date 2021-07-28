Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 6 spoilers







Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? If you’re looking for more information on that question and what’s to come, we’re here to help!

Let’s kick things off here, though, by getting the bad news out of the way — unfortunately, there is no new installment on the air tonight. What’s the reasoning for that? It has to do with exactly what you would expect given recent headlines: The Olympics. The network is trying to shield some of their shows from that competition by taking them off the air the next couple of weeks — because In the Dark already has a season 4 renewal, there would be something to lose by putting it on the air tonight and losing viewers. The CW is fine being patient, and hopefully, everyone out there enjoying the show feels the same.

Just in case you do want some more insight on what’s coming up when the show returns on August 11, we’ve got you covered. Check out the full season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

EVERYONE GETS BURNED – Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) desperate attempt to save Jess (Brooke Markham) lands her in deeper trouble. A disagreement between Gene (Matt Murray) and Josh (Theodore Bhat) is not without its consequences. The episode was directed by Ingrid Jungermann and written by Yael Zinkow & Jason Pierre (306). Original airdate 8/11/2021.

It shouldn’t come as too big of a shock that things go from bad to worse for Murphy in the episode. How many times have we seen that already? It feels like a lot. We’ll have a chance in this episode to explore further what’s going on with her attempts to save Jess, but also what could come on the other side of this mission potentially. We’d love to see things get more stable in Murphy’s life soon, but there’s no guarantee that will happen!

For a few more video details for what lies ahead, we simply suggest you check out the promo below.

What do you want to see when it comes to In the Dark season 3 episode 6?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

