Stargirl season 2 spoilers: Show EP on potential Starman story arc







Based on the ending of season 1, it’s fair to assume that Joel McHale will have a key role through some of Stargirl season 2. After all, doesn’t it seem like the Starman character is still out there?

The unfortunate reality is that even if you do love Starman, you’re probably going to be waiting a while to see a ton of him. Speaking via TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Geoff Johns had to say about the arc that lies ahead:

“You will see him come into play in Season 2 — both in flashbacks, we have a really cool one with [Starman] and the other JSA founders — and you will see Joel McHale into the later half of the season.”

Johns also did suggest that he is personally a fan of “long-burning subplots” within comic books, ones that take a great deal of time in order to be fleshed out. As it turns out, Starman’s role on the show could be one of them. This could be a season 3 story more so than a season 2 one, though we gotta wait and see if the show gets an additional order. (For the time being, we remain optimistic.)

We know that it’s been a really long wait, but Stargirl season 2 is poised to premiere on The CW next month. We know that the network took its time bringing Courtney Whitmore and company back, but the first season was one of the pleasant TV surprises of 2020. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that it keeps some of that momentum. We know that in the early going this season, Courtney will want nothing more than to continue being a superhero. Unfortunately, it’s hard to do that when Blue Valley is actually free of problems for a little while.

