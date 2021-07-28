NCIS season 19: Another series regular spotted on set!







The production of NCIS is already done filming the first episode of season 19, and yet, there isn’t much in the way of photographic evidence. The entire cast has shown itself to be pretty secretive this time around, save for Brian Dietzen’s traditional glasses-photo or Wilmer Valderrama walking around behind the scenes.

Why so mysterious? We feel like it has to do with a number of different factors. Take, for example, the massive questions surrounding Mark Harmon’s future on the show. We know that Gibbs will be around in more episodes beyond the premiere, but it remains unclear how they will be structured. Will these appearances be scattered throughout the season, or take place in a big bunch right away? It feels like no one wants to give the game away on that, or how the rest of the team is moving forward after Gibbs’ sudden exit. (Of course, it also doesn’t help that new series regular Gary Cole is not active on social media.)

If you have not watched our full review yet of the NCIS season 18 finale, you can check that out at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! Remember that there are also more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Today, we can at least share a fun little tidbit of one other cast member behind the scenes in Diona Reasover! She’s got a fun little video over on her Instagram Stories and while this doesn’t give away much of Kasie’s story, it is a nice indicator that she is having some fun at work. We imagine that there will be some fun moments for Kasie on the show coming up, as she often does get to take part in some clever banter. While things will be different for her working alongside new faces, at least she’ll still have McGee, Torres, Vance, and Jimmy around! She’s known all four of them since her first day there and that means a lot; we’d love to also see her form a close friendship outside of work with Jessica Knight, just to mix things up further.

Related – Check out some more behind-the-scenes teases on NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kasie on NCIS season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







