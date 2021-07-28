Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk collapses during season 6 filming







Some breaking news surfaced overnight when it comes to Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, and there is little we can do other than hope for a speedy recovery.

According to TMZ, the actor collapsed late Tuesday while working on season 6 of the AMC hit in New Mexico. The report notes that he continues to be under the care of doctors, but there is no update at present regarding his condition.

Odenkirk is best known for playing Saul Goodman / Jimmy McGill on both this show and the one that preceded it in Breaking Bad. Beyond that, though, he has been an integral part of the entertainment industry for decades. He cut his teeth in the early going writing on Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Conan O’Brien before being known for Mr. Show and The Larry Sanders Show. Playing Jimmy and Saul has enabled him to do a wider array of work; earlier this year, he became an action star thanks to his role in the movie Nobody. Better Call Saul is in the process of its final season, and we reported recently that it just reached the halfway point of production.

We know that everyone on the set of Better Call Saul is sending Bob their best, and we are absolutely doing the same thing here. The same goes for some of his former co-stars; in a post on Twitter below, you can see a message from Michael McKean, who played Jimmy’s brother Chuck McGill on the first few seasons of the show. Much like Odenkirk, McKean is a legend in the comedy world and the two share a kinship that goes back many years.

As this news is breaking, we expect more updates to come out over the coming hours. Be sure to come back to the page. (Photo: AMC.)

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

