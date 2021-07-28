Lucifer season 6 spoilers: How is a familiar face coming back?







As we prepare for Lucifer season 6, we have questions aplenty — how can we not when we’re talking about the endgame? Lucifer Morningstar is on the road to being God, he and Chloe are now together, and all of the characters are mourning the death of Dan. We’re going to miss him in the land of the living, but that doesn’t mean that he is gone from the show.

As a matter of fact, we have proof in this article that Kevin Alejandro’s character is still finding a way to impact the show!

If you haven’t seen our full review of Lucifer season 5 part 2 yet, what are you waiting for? Take a look at that below! After you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates — we’re also covering some great shows this summer including Animal Kingdom and American Horror Stories. You won’t want to miss anything there…

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see one of the newly-released photos from Netflix that shows a certain Detective Dan watching over Amenadiel — who is now a cop! This is something that DB Woodside’s character claimed that he wanted to do at the end of last season, and there’s something so fascinating about watching an immortal angel step into something so human — and something that he’s a total newbie at. His presence there should help the show to keep some of its LAPD roots, which is important given that Chloe has indicated a desire to step away from the force in order to help Lucifer.

So what about Dan? We don’t think that the writers are resurrecting his character; instead, our thinking is that they’re working to show him as a conscience-of-sorts. It’s either that or he is literally showing up from wherever he is to watch over everyone. (The show indicated at the end of season 5 that he is Hell, which honestly isn’t a fate for him we’re willing to accept.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer, including show EP Joe Henderson’s new project

What do you want to see when it comes to Dan’s involvement on Lucifer season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







