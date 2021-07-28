Goliath season 4 premiere date, new details revealed at Amazon







Odds are, you’ve been waiting for Goliath season 4 to premiere for a long time. It’s been almost two years since the third season arrived on Amazon Prime and with the news that season 4 is the end, that only ratchets up expectations to another level. How can you not be interested in learning how this story ends?

Here’s the good news: We finally have some more information! The streaming service today confirmed that the Billy Bob Thornton series will be back to conclude the series starting on Friday, September 24. Over the final episodes, Billy is going to revisit a part of his past — in doing so, he could encounter one of the biggest threats he’s ever faced. Just take a look at the synopsis below for more insight:

In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right. Goliath stars Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and J.K. Simmons.

While Goliath has long been a show with flawed characters, there has always been that aspirational tone underneath it all. This is about trying to do the right thing with the odds stacked against you — for some characters, it’s even about finding a sort of redemption.

For Thornton, this season will serve as another great reminder of how outstanding a performer he can be. It feels like Goliath has spent the past two seasons under the radar; hopefully, this will be a chance for it to burst back into the forefront with a captivating case that reflects a lot of what people are going through in the world right now.

