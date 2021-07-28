Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Tiffany goes to work







We’re at a pretty interesting point in Big Brother 23, mostly because of all of the different parts that are currently moving about in the game. One moment you may think that the plan for next week is set in stone; the next, things start to get chaotic again.

So where are we, truly, following Brent’s eventual eviction from the game? It does feel like there are three potential targets: Alyssa, Christian, and Whitney. Who goes depends mostly on who gets into power.

Have you watched our new Big Brother 23 update from earlier in the day? If not, be sure to check that out below! Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

The funny thing with Tiffany is that she’s so good her target depends on who she’s talking to. Earlier today, she mentioned to Claire that she’d been cool seeing Christian walk out the door. Now, things have shifted again. The big takeaway from a conversation between her and Britini is that Alyssa is a suitable next target. Whitney’s still out there as an option, but Tiffany’s showing herself to be really influential. Britini seemed more convinced to go after Whitney previously; now, she has the idea in her head that she needs to split up the Kings.

The irony in all of this is that earlier today, there was a conversation between Christian and Alyssa about the need for the two of them to get closer to Tiffany … who is already plotting their demise. Other than Derek X., nobody else seems to be that aware that she’s really good at lying — and with that, someone who you should keep your eye on. If Tiffany is on the block anytime soon, who’s getting rid of her? It’s hard to imagine it happening. She’s shown herself, at least right now, to be arguably the best player in the game.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

Do you think that Tiffany is in the best spot right now in Big Brother 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other updates on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







