Dexter season 9 spoilers: ‘New Blood’ synopsis hints at a catalyst







Over the weekend, there was all sorts of fantastic news revealed about Dexter season 9 — including the subtitle New Blood. This is a continuation of what we saw during the controversial final season, but it’s inevitably going to look and feel different. There’s a new setting, new characters, and a new identity for Dexter Morgan himself. You can’t really be shocked by this: He doesn’t want to be found, after all!

It’s probably going to be a little while longer before we get new video footage of the show (did you see what’s out there already?), so today, we’re here to talk about something a little bit different. Think in terms of the show’s official logline, one that at least offers a reason why this story is being told.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss any of our Dexter video coverage later this year, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We have some other discussions coming before then, including on the likes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Animal Kingdom.

Now, without further ado, let’s get to that logline:

“Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.”

What are these “unexpected events”? The easy answer is that he notices a murder, or some other sort of crime that causes him to spring into action. Just remember that there was always a code that he was meant to follow; if he’s not involved in the world of solving crimes, maybe it’s easier to keep that passenger at bay … at least for a while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Dexter, including some other insight on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates when it comes to the show. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







