Magnum PI season 4 spoilers: First BTS photo from the premiere!







Magnum PI season 4 is going to be airing on CBS in about two and a half months — but it’s never too early to share a tease!

With that in mind, we’re happy to share something new from the writers below. In this image, you can see some of the first shots of the season featuring none other than Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and the famous red Ferrari.

Does Magnum look a little sad to anyone else? We wonder if he’s feeling nostalgic, or reminiscing about some days gone back. While Perdita Weeks is already back in Hawaii to work on the season, it’s possible that she’s not around at the start of the premiere. Maybe this episode is about her return from her time with Ethan overseas; or, maybe there’s something else entirely going on that is causing Magnum to feel a certain way.

Regardless of whatever happens in this episode, it’s clear from this picture alone that the show is not out to dramatically change itself from what it’s been in the past. This new version of Magnum PI has long set out to both pay tribute to the original while bringing a few other things to the table — we’re hoping for more drama, action, and of course humor throughout the new season. We also wouldn’t mind seeing the Magnum/Higgins relationship progress a little bit more, though we imagine the state of Higgins and Ethan is going to play a key role in that.

As for when you can expect to see the first footage for Magnum PI season 4, you’ll probably be waiting a good while; it’d be a surprise if something official comes out from CBS between now and September. They have a tendency to hold onto promos until reasonably close to the premiere episode airing.

BTS. Day 1. First shot(s) of S4… pic.twitter.com/yk181PNY4A — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) July 26, 2021

