SEAL Team season 5: New look at some of the sets!







SEAL Team season 5 is in the works! For those of you who do not know, production is currently underway in Los Angeles. There’s a lot of great stuff ahead as Bravo Team takes on new missions — and hopefully also learns more about themselves along the way. We can’t help but think back to the end of season 4, where Jason figured out that being a leader is about a whole lot more than just doing it in the field.

In a new post on Twitter below, you can see a compilation of some of the most notable sets that have been teased in the early days of production. Do these hint at where Bravo is heading next? Trying to find an answer to that is not easy, and it seems like the writers’ room is even having a good laugh at it! Just take a look at their own message below. (Apparently, a lot of the early predictions out there from fans are wrong.)

What we’re getting a good sense of right now is that SEAL Team season 5 is going to be every bit as exciting and adventurous as what we’ve seen over the past four years, and we know that the move to Paramount+ is going to allow things to accelerate to yet another level. We’ll have an opportunity to see the show have longer episodes with more content packed in — and maybe even some darker content that wouldn’t be able to be a part of the show had it stayed on CBS.

Remember that SEAL Team will be returning with new episodes on October 10 — the first four episodes will air there and after that, the move to the streaming service will be officially complete.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What are you the most excited to see on SEAL Team season 5?

Where do you think Bravo is going early on? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Some of you are on the right track… and some of you are waaaaay off 🤣 A huge shoutout to our awesome crew for creating this incredible set! #SEALTeam https://t.co/jyxoYVrk4F — SEAL Team Writers (@SEALTeamWriters) July 25, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







