Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 teaser evolves Marvel opening







As you prepare for the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine to arrive on NBC, you have a lot to look forward to! That includes the latest trailer, and we even have more news on that within.

If you look below, you can get a reminder that an official trailer for the remaining episodes will be coming on Thursday. This little teaser is meant mostly to put a smile on your face, and also evoke the introduction for every single Marvel movie that is out there. Of course, it’s a little bit ridiculous that some of these comedic characters are put on the same level as the likes of Captain America and Iron Man … but that is sort of the point for what is being brought to the table here.

Want some bonus scoop? Then remember to check out the full Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 premiere synopsis below:

08/12/2021 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Amy returns from maternity leave. Jake and Rosa work a difficult case.

We know that this final season went through its fair share of ups and downs. Take, for example, the challenges of shooting during a global health crisis; or, the news that some of the early scripts were completely re-done following the social-justice protests in the summer of 2020. It’s not easy to do a comedy about cops in this current era; the show is aware of that. But, as any longtime viewer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine knows, they are not afraid to shy away from some difficult topics. They’ve done this a number of times already in different forms and because of that, they’ve earned a lot of credibility. This show is about the characters first, and that enables them to go in a wide array of directions with the story.

Heard you all were asking for a trailer? pic.twitter.com/T3QYG37qdu — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) July 26, 2021

