Batwoman season 3 spoilers: Are we meeting Ryan Wilder’s brother?







Batwoman season 3 is going to be premiering on The CW this fall and clearly, the network is doing its part to set up the new faces who will appear.

In case you missed it, one of the castings that has already been announced is Jada Jet, a woman who may turn out to be Ryan Wilder’s biological mother. Now, we have confirmation about her potential brother. According to a report coming in from Deadline, Nick Creegan is going to be a series regular for the upcoming season in the role of Marquis Jet. Judging from the character description, he’s going to be able to find some common ground in Ryan despite the two having a very different upbringing:

A sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle, Marquis is too charming for his own good and wields his power with a ne’er do well attitude. He views life as one big joke and that sense of recklessness has a tendency to clash horribly with his no-nonsense mother Jada Jet. When he meets Ryan (Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who like him is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham.

Much of season 2 felt like a bridge for Batwoman, as the show found an effective way to say goodbye to Kate Kane while also bringing Ryan into the fold. Moving forward now into season 3, the story can shift more into a full story of Ryan’s history and what her future could hold. There’s a chance for Javicia Leslie to tackle all sorts of great material here!

Of course, this is without even mentioning that season 2 scene teasing the potential arrival of Poison Ivy and/or Penguin — there’s no timetable as to when or if they will appear, but we like to think we were shown that for a reason.

