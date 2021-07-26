The Walking Dead season 11 trailer teases Commonwealth, so much more







As a part of the virtual San Diego Comic-Con this weekend AMC unveiled the latest trailer for The Walking Dead season 11 — and yea, it’s bringing a lot of carnage to the table.

If we’re to believe that the entire, extended final season is anything like what we see here, this could be one of the most violent ones we’ve had in a while. A part of the focus will always be on the horror of the zombies, but it’s equally important to remember the horrors of humanity at the same time. These are people who have said and done all sorts of unspeakably bad things over the years and for those who survive, they have to live with them. In the case of Maggie, she has to live alongside someone responsible for many of them in Negan. There’s a tease in this trailer of the two trying to navigate whatever their relationship will be — there’s probably going to be that underlying tension that Lauren Cohan’s character will kill him at any given moment.

Meanwhile, the trailer contains a few Daryl – Carol moments (of course we need those!) and then ends with a nice little setup of the Commonwealth. Or, at the very least how this community wants to project itself to the world. It’s a classic “Utopia in an apocalypse” where those in charge want you to think that it is a thriving, successful community. It probably is the most prosperous one encountered in the world of The Walking Dead so far.

Yet, we think we’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know that fool’s gold runs rampant in this world. Very few things are as they appear on the surface.

Season 11 will premiere on AMC come August 22; meanwhile, the premiere will be available to AMC+ subscribers the week before.

