The Republic of Sarah episode 8 spoilers: Prepare for a snowstorm







The Republic of Sarah is continuing to air on The CW during the Summer Olympics and next week, prepare (ironically) for an episode all about winter. If Greylock is really going to be its own nation, then it will have to deal with natural disasters on its own. Based on where it is located, winter storms are going to be at the top of the priority list.

What are you to do when an enormous snowfall hits, and you have no exact plan as to how to plow the roads? That is something our title character is going to have to figure out, and figure out fast. This isn’t a plan you can stall out on when the storm can whittle away at your infrastructure fast.

For a few more details on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full The Republic of Sarah episode 8 synopsis below:

STAYING IN PLACE – After an unexpected snowstorm leaves Greylock stranded with no plows, Sarah (Stella Baker) and the town come up with a creative plan to clear the roads. During the storm, Sarah gets two unexpected guests and tries to figure out how to navigate both circumstances. Corinne (Hope Lauren) and Danny (Luke Mitchell) are forced to deal with what happened after they can’t go anywhere due to the snow. Meanwhile, AJ (Nia Holloway) and Grover (Ian Duff) are hunkering down at Sweetie Pie when Bella (Landry Bender) returns home early from school and reveals the reason why, leaving them surprised, and AJ to reveal her own bombshell to Grover. Yangzom Brauen directed the episode written by Katie Wech (#108). Original airdate 8/2/2021. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Good news on the ratings front?

Last week’s episode was the highest-rated one since the end of June — we’re not saying that this will save the show from cancellation, but we at least have more of a reason to have hope. Stay tuned, as we’ll obviously come with further updates throughout the season.

