Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Can Max be saved?







Following the events of tonight’s premiere, it makes sense that the story of Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 2 is going to go in some big, bold directions. It has to! With the way that the season 2 finale set things up, there are so many different mysteries worth diving into — especially when it comes to “Jones,” who we have now met in some sort of capacity.

Because Max’s life is in danger within this episode, we’re not sure that anyone is going to have a lot of time to process recent events; instead, “Give Me One Reason” could revolve more about doing whatever needs to be done in the allotted time necessary to succeed.

For a few more details now on the road ahead, be sure to check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 2 synopsis:

SEEKING – Jones (Nathan Dean) fills Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) in on bits from the past as they look for a way to save Max’s (Nathan Dean) life. Meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) goes to extremes to try and stop a murder, and in order to move forward in her research, Liz (Jeanine Mason) will have to face her past. Also starring Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder, the episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Eva McKenna & Deirdre Mangan (302). Original airdate 8/2/2021.

The story for Liz is one that feels a little more inevitable: She can’t stay away from the rest of the cast forever. We’re excited to see a lot of her story play out this season, mostly because it’s going to be a lot about acceptance. For everyone in this world, an aura of unfinished business could surround them — we just hope that they’re ready for it and for things to get SO much crazier before they get easier.

