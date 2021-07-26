Is All American new tonight on The CW? More season 4 hopes







Is All American new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’re going to have an answer to that … and then also a look ahead.

Before we start to look towards the other side of the horizon here, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the football drama on the air tonight. That’s a hard pill to swallow, mostly because of the way that season 3 ended. We’re going to be stuck now for months wondering whether or not Coop is okay, let alone what’s coming with some of the other people in this ensemble.

As of right now, the plan is for season 4 of All American to premiere in late October, as The CW is looking to get things somewhat back to normal after the health crisis slowed things down dramatically over the past twelve months. This season is going to be bold and ambitious — it has to be when you think about where some of these characters are! We’re at a pivotal point in Spencer’s life as he has to consider his future more than ever. Do we want to root for him and Olivia to work out? Sure, but there’s a lot on his plate and he has to balance it.

For those of you wanting to see the new All American: Homecoming spin-off series, the wait is going to be a little bit longer. There is no firm premiere date as of yet for the HBCU-set series, but the plan is for it to come on the air at some point in 2022. While we don’t think every single episode will be a crossover, we’re sure that producers will opt to throw a little bit of synergy at us here and there.

