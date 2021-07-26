Good Witch series finale: Joy and Zoey’s kiss, the ending, & more







Tonight’s Good Witch series finale had the potential of delivering so much — the title for the episode was “The Wedding,” and that said a lot in itself.

So who ended up getting married? Adam and Stephanie eloped, which came after such a long journey filled with ups and downs. There were also a few moments where even the ceremony looked like it was going awry — think in terms of Adam nearly passing out right before their vows.

As if the wedding wasn’t enough, Adam decided to join her in Paris! If the show had actually been renewed, we’d be spending some time wondering whether or not they were going to be a part of the show anymore.

Once we got to the 50-minute mark of the episode, our central question became whether or not there was going to be another surprise that came out of nowhere. Would we actually get some big surprise at the very end of this? Well, we did get a particularly devastating moment with Abigail and Donovan as he made it clear that the two were never going to put each other first as they should. Are we really going to end Abigail’s story with heartbreak? On the flip side, the writers decided to send Sam and Cassie on a trip around the world, and Zoey decided to make a grand gesture in order to impress Joy. She learned how to salsa! Doesn’t it feel like these two could have a happy future together? They even kissed!

Related – Why isn’t there going to be a Good Witch season 8 on Hallmark Channel?

What did you think about the Good Witch series finale overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around to make sure you don’t miss some other news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







