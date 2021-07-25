Good Witch season 8: Why isn’t it happening at Hallmark Channel?







As we dive into the series finale tonight on Hallmark Channel, it makes sense to wonder: Why aren’t we getting a Good Witch season 8? Was there no way for this to happen?

We’ll be the first to admit that we were stunned by the cancellation — not just that it happened, but also when it was announced. If the network wanted to end the show, why didn’t they announce it before the season? The way that they did, long after production wrapped, makes us feel more like this was a last-minute decision and had everyone known in advance, they may have done some different things.

In the end, we’d be oblivious if we were to sit here and act like television is something other than a business — this is what it is first and foremost. Networks need ratings and ad revenue to keep some of their shows going! If you’re looking as to why Good Witch is over, ratings may have a thing or two to do with it. The show is down in live ratings almost 30% in the 18-49 demographic versus season 6, and also down more than 15% in total viewers. Maybe Hallmark was hoping for more ratings consistency this season and when that didn’t happen, they opted to move forward. Maybe the cancellation was more about a shift in programming philosophy.

Is it possible that a Good Witch season 8 could still happen down the road? We take a never-say-never philosophy to such things, but in our opinion it’s more likely that we see more movies than another season of the show. This is where Good Witch shined long before getting a series order, and revisiting that down the road makes sense provided that the cast and crew are interested. We’ll always believe that there are more stories to tell at Grey House. It’d be rather odd if that wasn’t the case!

