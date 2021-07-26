The Chi season 4 finale spoilers: Tiff’s big choice and more







Next week on Showtime, be prepared for The Chi season 4 finale — and all of the emotions that come with that. It’s hard enough to say goodbye to this series; it’s so much harder when you don’t know for sure that it’s coming back.

In theory, we’d love to think that The Chi would get a proper final season and fitting end, no matter when that happens. (Note: It obviously doesn’t have to be season 5.) The only thing we’re a little worried about here is that Showtime as a network almost cut the story of Ray Donovan super-short — the only reason that we’re getting a farewell movie is because fans pleaded to make it happen!

There was a brief preview that aired for the finale after episode 9 and one of the most notable things about it to us Tiff’s big choice: Does she really want to be with Emmett long-term? It goes without saying, but these two have gone through a LOT over the past year or so. This has been a season full of relationships, and we wouldn’t be shocked at all if she ended up with Dante at the end of all of this. But this show is meant to challenge you and Emmett has definitely been challenged; we can’t sit here and say with confidence that things are 100% over between the two of them.

Just like relationships are a big part of The Chi, so is the idea of redemption, of moving past some of what you’ve done. That was a huge part of the story for Ronnie across the first few seasons, and maybe on some level, we’re seeing that with Douda. For the time being, though, it’s a little too early to know just how things are going to end — don’t be shocked if there is a big cliffhanger in the closing moments…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi

What do you think is going to happen on The Chi season 4 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







