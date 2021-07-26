The Orville season 3 filming wraps for some series stars







The journey of The Orville season 3 has been a long one, to put it lightly. The show is moving to Hulu after two seasons over on Fox. Not only did the series have to adjust for that, but they also have been forced to deal with numerous delays tied to the global health crisis. This is never an easy show to make because of the prosthetics and special effects; doing it during a pandemic just brings it to another level.

Yet, there is good news to now report! After all, some cast members are finally starting to wrap up work on the series. In a recent post on Twitter, for example, Scott Grimes confirmed that he is done! Not every actors wraps filming on the same day, as they each have their own schedule and do different scenes at different times. Yet, the cast starting to complete production gives us a little more hope that we could actually have new episodes streaming at some point over the next several months.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to be patient still a while longer — this isn’t a show that can be edited together overnight. Yet, it’s comforting to know that there is an ending set in stone and we could actually start seeing more promotion before too long.

We know that we should just be transfixed and/or excited that we’re getting The Orville season 3, but we can’t help but look ahead to the long-term future. It’s still not altogether clear if there will be a season 4, but we’d love if that was confirmed by the end of the year. Why would Hulu pick up the show just for a single season? It’d feel like a lot of trouble to through, unless it became a little too unwieldy to do because of the circumstances of the past few months.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Orville right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Orville season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Today’s a wrap on season 3 for me! It was a long haul but worth it. I certainly will miss these shoes. pic.twitter.com/mv6nVD9p8z — Scott Grimes (@ScottGrimes) July 21, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







