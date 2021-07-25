The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All video: Karl vs. Katie Thurston’s guys







Tomorrow night on ABC, The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All is going to be here — and yea, it’s going to be messy. The majority of Katie Thurston’s guys are going to be there and with that, they’ll hash out some of the problems that took place during filming.

For the sake of this article, let’s talk a little bit about Karl. Remember him? He was at the center of so much chaos early on in the season, with him telling Katie that there were “multiple guys” there for the wrong reasons — but declined to say to. Maybe he was onto something, but at the same time, why speak out at all? Why not focus on your own relationship with Katie? The way that he did it caused nothing other than mass frustration in the house.

Does the sneak peek below accomplish much? The simple answer is “no,” other than Karl admitting that Thomas is one of the guys he was implying when he talked to Katie — he just didn’t have enough direct evidence. Because of this, why say anything at all? It’s a hard balancing act but when you look at the guys who are left on the season, they are people who deliberately avoided the drama. The best thing that you can do on this show is focus on yourself, unless there is something so egregious that it almost gives you no choice.

In the end, what we’re most curious about is this: Who else was Karl referring to?

What do you think is going to happen on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All overall on Monday?

Do we think Karl Knew??? pic.twitter.com/PW8gkCIHdm — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 25, 2021

