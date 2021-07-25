Bachelor in Paradise 2021 teaser: Ready for more fun?







With the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise 2021 coming to ABC next month, the network clearly wants to remind you that it’s a good time. After all, we’ve just seen their latest promo, and it’s a pretty clear reminder that this is the Paradise of old even without Chris Harrison back as the host.

Just from this promo alone, it feels like the network is actually positioning Wells Adams to be the new star! That makes at least some sense, given that he’s been there many seasons on end — plus, he’ll be a stable presence throughout the summer. While there are some guest hosts who are popping up here and there throughout the season, Wells will be there to oversee the rose ceremonies — basically, he has the tough job while the guest hosts get to engage in a lot of the silliness.

There are going to be a ton of familiar faces on this season, including some folks from The Bachelorette this summer — think in terms of Connor B., Tre, and even (ugh) Thomas. You’ll also have Queen Victoria from Matt James’ season alongside Jessenia, the return of Grocery Store Joe from the past, and an array of other contestants from mostly the past few seasons. Odds are, this will be a fun summer! Let’s just hope that there’s at least one long-lasting relationship that makes it to the other side; Bachelor Nation could certainly use that.

