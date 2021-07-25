Unforgotten season 4 episode 4 spoilers: The cause of death







Can you believe that we’re already at the halfway point of Unforgotten season 4? Things move quickly within the world of the PBS drama, and that’s going to continue to be the case moving forward. There is no need for second-guessing or thinking that things are going to change.

If there is one thing that we know about this show, it’s that the central mysteries are going to have their fair share of twists and turns. That’s going to happen when it comes to Walsh’s death. What happens when a cause of death opens the door for an investigation? There are questions of that, questions about possible corruption, and questions about Cassie’s future all rolled into one. With just three more episodes until this season concludes, the writing is going to need to give us some answers — and fast.

Below, the Unforgotten season 4 episode 4 synopsis has some other information as to what lies ahead:

Cassie and Sunny discover Walsh was chased by all four suspects on the night in question. Willets realizes Fiona’s blood sample may have been deliberately lost by Liz. The pathologist identifies a cause of death implying Walsh was murdered.

If you watched the first three seasons of Unforgotten (and odds are you did), you’re probably aware in advance of what the show’s overall rhythm is. There’s a pretty particular way in which some of these stories are told! The surprises come more in the finer details, and there may be a few more moments this season that leave your jaw on the floor. It’s an old cliché, but everything happens for a reason. There are painful reasons behind some of the central events at the heart of this season.

