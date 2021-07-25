Dexter season 9 gets premiere date, trailer, New Blood subtitle







Today as a part of its San Diego Comic-Con panel, Showtime finally revealed all sorts of information on Dexter season 9 — including a premiere date!

Let’s start with that, given that this will be inevitably the most important thing for a lot of people out there. New episodes of the revival, which is now entitled Dexter: New Blood, are going to premiere on Sunday, November 7. There is also a new trailer, which you can check out below.

This trailer is a reminder of precisely where Dexter Morgan is following the events of the original series; he has a new life for himself in the fictional New York community of Iron Lake. He’s isolated from a lot of the world he knew, and now has to make sense with what lies in front of him. He works now at what looks to be a sporting goods/outdoor store of sorts, which has to be troublesome given all the weapons that are sold there. In the end, his goal is to remain incognito. The Dark Passenger is not entirely gone, but he also knows that one wrong move could lead to him being found out. Then, he may have to run all over again.

Eventually, things are going to spiral out of control — what would Dexter be if that didn’t happen? A good part of what made the original great was setting up the title character with near-impossible obstacles, only to see him eventually find his way out of them. Dexter is far from a hero, but he’s captivating; that is one of the reasons why the original show was such a success.

What excites you the most about Dexter season 9 at the moment?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Showtime.)

